KUR update for 3 December 2021

Patch 8: KUR Version Update 0.8.2 is out!

Patch 8: KUR Version Update 0.8.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature Updates

  • Stomp Boot upgrade: cause an area effect force damage when you boot jump!
  • Energy Boot upgrade: increase your energy regeneration and maximum energy storage! ( Yes, there is a max on energy storage now )
  • Breakables are now way more prevalent. Break stuff to get more loot!
  • Vendor machines now carry more than just health packs. Weapons are more scarce in the levels but they are always available from vendors!
  • New crosshairs unique to each weapon!
  • Major update to the Observatory secret level. (Have you found it yet?)
  • Mouse sensitivity is now easier to adjust

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing “Press Any Key To Continue” text to flash when the scene finished loading.
  • Fixed a bug causing a 2-3 second delay after pressing any key before the scene would start.
  • Fixed a bug in controller mapping, so it works again!
  • Fixed other QOL bugs in Menus.
  • Fixed lighting issues in the Factory and Atrium levels.
  • Fixed occlusion bugs in level 1.

Now that that's over with - back to pondering our orb.

