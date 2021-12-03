Patch 8: KUR Version Update 0.8.2 is out!

Feature Updates
- Stomp Boot upgrade: cause an area effect force damage when you boot jump!
- Energy Boot upgrade: increase your energy regeneration and maximum energy storage! ( Yes, there is a max on energy storage now )
- Breakables are now way more prevalent. Break stuff to get more loot!
- Vendor machines now carry more than just health packs. Weapons are more scarce in the levels but they are always available from vendors!
- New crosshairs unique to each weapon!
- Major update to the Observatory secret level. (Have you found it yet?)
- Mouse sensitivity is now easier to adjust
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing “Press Any Key To Continue” text to flash when the scene finished loading.
- Fixed a bug causing a 2-3 second delay after pressing any key before the scene would start.
- Fixed a bug in controller mapping, so it works again!
- Fixed other QOL bugs in Menus.
- Fixed lighting issues in the Factory and Atrium levels.
- Fixed occlusion bugs in level 1.
Now that that's over with - back to pondering our orb.
Changed files in this update