Now... Update 1.3.3
- Added Ship: Rising Sun - Independent Carrier, size 6 (dreadnought)
- Added ship: Bonde - Independent Freighter/Miner (TBD), size 4 (Frigate).
- Added +10% max speed as basic carrier bonus.
- Added a special bonus for each 5 points in 'Space Pilot', which you can see on the Knowledge screen. It only works when you don't own a fleet.
- Ship size class now shows base HP repaired in hangar, when carrier.
- Added supervisor skill bonuses: Hangar Repair +X HP/s, Geology Bonus +X.
- Added crew skill/profession: Tactician, which affects player fleet, with the following possible bonuses: Acceleration, Damage Resistance, Weapon Damage, Shield, Armor, Energy Generation, HP regeneration per 5 seconds, Bonus Fleet Commander.
- Slightly increased crew efficiency bonus percentage, which should fix the BUG where a crewman would get a lower efficiency after leveling up their skill.
- Added Experience Perk: Excavation (bonus Geology +2).
- Added warning when scavenging graveyards too difficult for your Tech Level.
- Asteroid Fields are now considered cleared when destroying all but 2 of its asteroids.
- Increased overall range and projectile speed in most weapons.
- Increased zoom distance, especially in lower levels.
- Increased poly count on planet models.
- 'Improved Plating' skill now gives 10% Damage Resistance, instead of 12%.
- Elimination quests now require dealing at least 50% damage to the target, instead of 80%, for it be completed.
- 'Bounty' stat (You'll often attract more powerful enemies) is now accounted when enemies decide if they should attack you or not (example: when marauders warp in).
- Enemy tracking and targeting has been improved, specially regarding your fleet. Your gunners will now even fire at missiles or drones targeting your fleet.
- Repair ships will now try to prioritize damaged fleet members instead of random friendly AI.
- Fixed critical issues with AI path-finding and improved it (still on testing).
- 'Leadership' skill changed to: "+10 Fleet Commander. Fleet ships gain +10% Damage Resistance and +1 agility"
- Damage Resistance cap decreased from 90% to 80%.
- Changed crew positions in several ship models (carriers specially) to have more tactician/staff seats.
- Added a First Officer seat in most Frigate size ships.
- Added button for "Roll" (default: Ctrl)
- Change Steering mode default key changed to ' (Back Quote).
- Fleet Ships will unequip weapons and equipment in case it's using more than normal model space. You will see the occupied space number in yellow when it's over normal limit, in case you intend to add it to your fleet later.
- Improved fleet warp-in location.
- Reduced Hunter Fleet extra level from Bounty (You will often attract more powerful enemies).
- Fleet Ships now ignore asteroid collision if Collision Damage is OFF.
- Fixed BUG that caused a single projectile to trigger damage to a single target more than once.
- AOE Explosions no longer hit small ships (corvette or smaller) more than once. This includes self damage.
- Fixed docking issues with big ships.
- Fixed projectiles colliding with jump gate "field".
