Update - 1.3.3

Greetings Commanders!

First of all, I'm happy to announce we have 8 new Patreon Supporters this month, and no one left, so we have a total of 21! Yey! Here is the list for December-2021:

Commanders:

Ryan Schubert

Jean-Philippe Martel

Captains:

XxVeratyrxX

BalaCanabis

Gary Scott

Punkoala

Okrika

Zarinthal the Sleepy Dragon

Pilots:

AJ Parker

Latheos

Casey Kelleher

Graeme Kent

suicidelmadness

Tigger

Rookies:

Brian

Herbert Monni

Andrew

James Ketola

Martin Liwski

Martin Nielsen

Matthew Ritter

Thank you very very much for the support!

Also, this month we are getting special crew members customized by our Commanders! If you want yours too, join us at Patreon! ;)