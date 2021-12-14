Season 2: Point Defense is now live! – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

PATCH 1.0.2.91589

Season 2: Point Defense is here, and with it we’ve introduced a new, free, survival-based defensive game mode called Point Defense. Explore an all new map while you defend against destructive hordes of xenomorphs. In addition to the launch of Point Defense, there’s a new Lifetime Stats feature, as well as new weapons, cosmetics, and rewards to unlock in-game.

Owners of the Deluxe edition will also receive the second of their four DLC Packs with the new Nostromo Salvage DLC, detailed below.

We have implemented the following changes.

Free Content Update:

∎ New Game Mode: Point Defense

Challenge your Fireteam with a new survival-based defensive game mode where you must protect, repair, and hold three different strategic points through multiple attack waves from the xenomorph threat. Use Fabrication Points earned during each wave to buy temporary Consumables, and help your team survive the next attack! Unlock up to 20 new rewards by succeeding at various difficulty levels.

Available for free to all players.

Unlocks immediately for all players who have already completed all four campaigns, and will unlock for all other players upon completion of all four campaigns.

∎ New Rewards in-game include:

The new Exoskeletal Laminate Weapon Color

3 decals (Dragon - Vermillion, Dragon - Azure, and Dragon - White)

3 emotes (“Come At Me,” “Noodle Arms,” and “Cower”)

13 new Attachments (Auxiliary Accelerator, Forward Mount Laser, Anti-Materiel Brake, SmartAssist Sight, Dual Optics, Augmented Sight, Inhibitor Rounds, Destabilizing Magazine, High Impact Rounds, Counterbalanced Magazine, Combat Actuator, Bracing Armature, and Smooth Bore)

∎ New Game Feature: Lifetime Stats

Take pride in your Colonial Marine’s service record and keep track of your performance with the new Lifetime Stats feature. Track your progress as you work toward desired rewards and achievements. Review your general career stats, your performance with each Class Kit, and with each weapon. You can review each mission to see which Class Kits and difficulties you've completed it with, and check your best completion time.

Due to some legacy tracking issues prior to Season 1’s launch, you may notice some discrepancies.

∎ New additions to SSgt Park’s Armory:

Four New Weapons: Rifle: EVI-87 Zvezda Plasma Rifle, Heavy: Microburst, CQW: PPZ-49 Vol, and Handgun: Frontier Revolver,

Two New Weapon Colors: Pineapple and Camo Tiger Orange.

Two New Gun Decals: UPP Flag and 895 Speedway.

Two New Emotes: Quotes and Pose - Weapon Up.

Two New Head Accessories: Endeavor Wings Cap and Festive Hat.

∎ New Challenge Cards:

Keep It Tight, People - Exotic

Retro Cam - Rare

Robot Carnival - Rare

Ain’t Paying Us By The Hour - Rare

Speak Loud, Carry A Small Stick - Rare

Lightning Round - Uncommon

Quit Screwing Around - Uncommon

...Probably Won’t Need That - Uncommon

Nostromo Salvage Pack DLC:

Now available in-game for all owners of the Deluxe Edition or for individual purchase for $9.99.

12 Kit Skins: 6 Nostromo Crew Jacket Kit Skins (One for each Kit) and 6 Nostromo Flightsuit Kit Skins (One for each Kit).

4 Weapon Decals: Wolf's Head, Turbocharged, Always Faithful, Always Forward, and Biohazard.

4 Head Accessories: Parade Dress Beret, Vintage Aviator, Gas Mask, and Durag.

8 Weapon Colors: Bomb Squad, Edge-Traced - Crimson, Edge-Traced - Cyan, Edge-Traced - Violet, Opal, Splinter Camo - Titan, Splinter Camo - Venus, and Splinter Camo - Mars.

4 Emotes: Celebrate, Mimic Xeno, Singing, and Threaten.

Additional Items: 3 Challenge Card Packs, 3 Consumables Pack, and a Credit Pack of 12,000 Requisition Credits and 750 Reputation Scrip.

Modded Games Notice

To reduce the risk of players with modified versions of the game negatively affecting the game experience of other players, modified versions of the game will have Multiplayer features disabled. Multiplayer features may be restored by following these instructions.

Players on modified versions of the game will now receive a notification that Multiplayer has been disabled.

Photosensitivity Warning

We’ve taken the photosensitivity warning part of our EULA and surfaced that in a separate message at the launch of the game.

Intel

Fixed an issue that should now allow players to correctly be able to pick up Intel items in the "The Gift of Fire: Recon" Mission. If any issues do persist, please let us know via our Bug Report channel on our official Discord server.

Matchmaking

Players can now choose to leave their matchmaking queue open until it is full.

Players can now "Lock Fireteam" to close the group with fewer than 3 players.

The timer for a locked group has been extended to allow more time to modify loadouts.

Players can now “Ready Up” to skip or fast forward from the locked group phase and into Mission launch.

Fixed an issue where the Challenge Cards disable option in matchmaking was sometimes ignored.

Fixed an issue in Matchmaking where a new player couldn't be found if another player left.

Weapons and Attachments

Area of Effect guns (such as Launchers and Flamethrowers) now deal half the normal Friendly Fire damage in modes where Friendly Fire is enabled.

All Launcher Weapons now properly have and display Stumble chances. The M12 RPG, M12A1 Rocket Launcher, and M95 Grenade Launcher all have a 100% stumble chance, while the M94 Impact Grenade has a 75% chance by default.

Updated the effect descriptions for the Rapid Release Magazine and Drum Magazine Weapon Attachments for more clarity. The faster reload speed effects now trigger briefly when the current magazine is emptied.

Fixed a UI issue where Max Ammo and Magazine Capacity values were displaying incorrect values.

Fixed an issue that could prevent flamethrower weapons from correctly displaying a warning icon when friendly fire is enabled.

Fixed an issue with the Quickloader so that it now correctly refills ammo in all cases and shows a correct ammo readout after killing an enemy with the final round.

Fixed an issue with the Compact Flash Hider so it now provides all the intended Stability bonuses, instead of the unintended bonuses it was giving before.

Class Kits

Fixed an issue where some Perks could unintentionally trigger twice, such as Anesthesiologist.

∎ Demolisher:

The Demolisher Kit's Blastwave Ability can no longer be blocked by certain enemies.

The Demolisher Kit's Napalm Rockets Ability now also slows targets and the visual effects will now last for the full duration of the Ability's effect.

∎ Doc:

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Doc Kit’s Trauma Station Ability (and associated Replacers) from scaling properly with Radius- and Duration- based Perk Modifiers.

Fixed an issue to prevent Doc Kit's Anesthesiologist Perk from being continually stacked to unintended levels.

∎ Gunner:

Increased the range of the Gunner Kit's Incendiary Burst Ability by 20%. It is also now more effective at hitting nearby targets when activated. The Stumble caused by this Ability is now more effective at hitting targets.

Fixed an issue where using the Gunner Kit’s Overclock Ability could sometimes have its countdown sound effect get stuck.

∎ Phalanx:

The Phalanx Kit's shield now blocks Burster explosion damage and no longer negates acid splash damage.

The Phalanx Kit's Shield Up Ability now reduces damage received from environmental hazards by 35%.

The Phalanx Kit's Passive Ability, Bulwark, now has a duration of 6 seconds (increased from 4 seconds).

The Phalanx Kit's Shock Pulse Ability now has a slightly increased range and can no longer be blocked by some enemies.

The Phalanx Kit's Shock Pulse Ability no longer has its Damage Over Time effect removed when another player with the Phalanx Kit applies the same effect to the same target.

The Phalanx Kit’s shield now properly unequips when going into cover without sliding.

∎ Recon:

The Recon Kit's Guard Dog Ability now correctly deals electric damage.

Fixed an issue where the Recon Kit's Bloodhound Ability sometimes wouldn't highlight enemies as expected.

The Recon Kit’s Rifle Expertise Perk now properly provides a 10% bonus to Fire Rate.

The Recon Kit's CQW Training Perk now properly reduces the reload time for CQWs when equipped.

∎ Technician:

Fixed the Technician Kit's Creative Pain Point Solutions Perk to consistently work with the Technician's turret.

Technician Turret Changes:

Technician Kit Turrets no longer have a delay before firing. Note: This adjustment should make the turrets feel snappier, especially when acquiring new targets.

The Heavy Turret Ability Replacer now fires roughly 10% faster.

The Heavy Turret Ability Replacer’s base damage has been increased by 25%.

Fixed an issue where the Fire Rate bonuses from the Hyperlocal Logistics and Dynamic Delivery Systems Perks did not correctly increase the fire rate of the Heavy Turret Ability Replacer.

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Turret Ability Replacer would remain idle for a short period of time when it selected a new target.

Technicians no longer pull their Turret off their back when placing Consumable grids or mines.

Audio

Fixed an issue where the Mission Countdown audio would play multiple times if Challenge Cards were used while matchmaking.

Fixed an issue where some sound effects would become muted for the host if they completed a Mission in the downed position.

Fixed an issue where the motion tracker sound effects could continue to play in the Mission end screen.

Fixed an issue where players sometimes wouldn't hear the Aid Kit pickup sound.

Fixed an issue where a player would sometimes not hear the ammo pickup sound when receiving ammo from an ammo crate.

Fixed an issue with the M39 Submachine Gun that switched the sound effects to single fire if the fire rate dropped below a certain threshold.

Fixed an issue where the dropship sound effects would sometimes trigger twice during the "Giants of the Earth: Insertion" Mission.

Challenge Cards

Fixed an issue where the Mindful Capacity Challenge Card was preventing the N79 Laser Pistol from shooting after it overheated and then cooled down.

Fixed an issue where players using mouse and keyboard controls and playing with a Challenge Card that disables main weapons could sometimes have the key bind for equipping their sidearm not work correctly.

Fixed an issue with the "Don't Get Hurt" Challenge Card where it wouldn't fail upon taking damage.

Fixed an issue where a Challenge Card selected by a player who left the match could still be activated.

Challenge Cards now default to enabled when returning to the Mission screen after playing Horde Mode.

Combat

Xenomorph Runners, Bursters, and Prowlers now greatly slow down when they are Stumbled while running, and are further affected by movement speed penalties while they are Stumbling.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a player from hearing the sound effect for a successful revival while reviving another player.

Fixed an issue on higher difficulties where consumable turrets wouldn't despawn when they ran out of ammo.

Fixed an issue where an Area Of Effect field of an Ability, Consumable, or Weapon could sometimes spawn incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that could prevent weapons that cause Damage Over Time from correctly implementing friendly fire modifiers.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the downed position after being stumbled.

Fixed an issue where large enemies could sometimes get stuck at their spawning point.

Missions

Updated the population and voice over in the “The Only Way to be Sure: Breach” Mission to better introduce new enemies.

Fixed an issue where damaging the capacitors during the final Mission, "The Only Way to be Sure: Regicide," would not generate hit markers to denote a hit on the target.

Fixed a collision issue where a player could get stuck in cover, preventing progression of a Mission.

Fixed an issue where the countdown timer in Horde Mode sometimes wouldn't display correctly between waves.

Fixed an issue where some spawn points were not spawning enemies as intended.

Fixed an issue where Aid Kits sometimes wouldn't distribute correctly on Extreme and Insane difficulties.

Fixed a text and audio discrepancy with the "The Gift of Fire: Recon" Mission.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause players to crash while loading into the "The Only Way to be Sure: Regicide” Mission.

Fixed an issue in the "The Gift of Fire: Recon" Mission where an open door would sometimes prevent Mission progression.

Changed the introduction of Eggs and Facehuggers in the Mission “The Only Way to be Sure: Breach” slightly.

Fixed an issue where the dropship’s rockets fired from the incorrect location in the Mission "Giants in the Earth: Insertion"

Optimization

Adjusted some environmental audio effects.

Join Queue notification should no longer remain on the client player's screen when the host player leaves the queue.

UI

Added an indicator to Campaigns and Mission buttons that shows highest difficulty completed.

Settings for Subtitle Size and Subtitle Background will now be grayed out if Subtitles are set to off. Settings for Colorblind Strength will now be grayed out if Colorblind Mode is set to none.

Updated some textures that were incorrectly displaying.

Updated the friendly fire indicator to display both in and out of ADS (Aim Down Sights).

Updated the friendly fire indicator to no longer appear inappropriately during weapon swaps.

Added a "Hide HUD" setting for turning off the Heads Up Display during gameplay.

Added a "Toggle Head Accessory" prompt in the Change Appearance screen.

Added an Audio option to turn off the headshot sound.

Added an Audio option to change footstep volume.

Improved visibility of the "Apply Window/Resolution" button in the Graphics settings.

“Aim Assist (Mouse)” setting has been renamed to "Aim Snap (Mouse)” and includes a description in the tooltip.

Resetting Graphics settings to default will now also reset brightness to default.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Consumables wheel from automatically closing if open while a player goes down.

Fixed an issue where Health bars would not update when their underlying attributes changed.

Fixed an issue where the Ability active duration bars were grayed out.

Fixed an issue where the Voice Over would stop playing in the Ready Up screen if players changed their loadout or consumables.

Fixed an issue that could get players stuck in the viewer mode screen without an option to exit.

Fixed an issue that could disable some button prompts in the game menu.

Fixed an issue that prevented Damage Floaters from displaying on Xenomorph Eggs when damaged.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Damage Floaters from disappearing once the associated enemy dies.

Fixed an issue with the "Change Brightness" screen where you could unintendedly still control the background menu.

Fixed an issue where the Settings button was still clickable after selecting Continue Game in the game's main menu.

General