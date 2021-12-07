Changelog for 07-12-2021

07-12-2021
Please remember to report any issues you find in Discord or Steam Discussions so they can be fixed!
Added:
- Added Eco Mode indicator.
Changes:
- Auto-curve will now automatically turn off when angle snapping is set below 5 degrees. (To avoid automatic snapping to level for auto-curve)
Bug fixes:
- Added missing webcam flip options to Simulator Mode's Window Settings page.
- Fixed head gaze cursor appearing on webcam captures when Head Gaze is disabled.
- Webcams now appear as their name instead of 'Unknown' in Simulator Mode's Window List.
- Made a minor change to try to ensure Ctrl key can't become stuck on closing Simulator Mode menu.
- Keyboard language button should now properly open the Workshop Viewer menu. (Only worked if already in Edit Mode)
- Keyboard should now appear in one click when already open but minimized by toggling off windows.
- Fixed selection border not appearing on webcam captures.
- Clicking the gear icon will now maximise the Edit Mode menu if already in Edit Mode but the menu had been minimized. (Such as by the keyboard being open)
Changed files in this update