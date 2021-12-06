1.7 Patch Notes

Improvements to Worker Overview panel:
- Worker Overview panel can now be filtered per-building. Whenever a building is selected, it'll only display workers targeting the selected building.
- Most recent Pickup & Dropoff behaviors are shown in Worker Overview panel, not just active task
- Current behavior’s icons are highlighted in Worker Overview panel. Will keep showing current behavior if worker waiting at building to pick up or drop off, instead of just displaying 'sleep' icon
- Worker Overview panel will update icons if behavior changed while panel was open
Campaign Changes
- Fixed Industrial Tome 3 being unsellable in Campaign 5
- Campaign 4 starting tech level increased from 3 to 4
- Campaign 5 starting tech level increased from 4 to 5
- Campaign 6 starting tech level increased from 4 to 6
- Campaign 7 starting tech level increased from 5 to 7
- Campaign 6 starts the player out with more conveyor belt & rail resources
- Campaign 6 victory conditions now require simply producing the required spellbooks, not necessarily selling them
Misc Improvements
- Workers attempting to pick up an item, that is missing from the source building, will show that item above their heads instead of the generic 'pick up item' icon
- If a map fails to load, error is displayed and player can exit back to main menu, instead of causing system hang
- Updated font on Build menu
- Added icon for Item Filter panel
- Perspective removed on Underground views to better line up buildings and pipe connector locations
- No longer can plant trees and crops on incompatible terrain (rock and sand), which was resulting in Zero Yield and unharvestable crops
- Fully-grown resources with zero inventory, as well as growing resources with zero yield, may have been created inadvertently due to above bug and will be removed during map load.
- Fixed bug: When changing recipes, Buildings could get into a state where they would produce recipes without having sufficient ingredients, and would constantly produce items without consuming anything
Changed files in this update