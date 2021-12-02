 Skip to content

Waves of Steel update for 2 December 2021

Waves of Steel v0.38 release notes

This release adds a new mission, "Eitri's Forge"! The next mission after it is

nearly done!

Gameplay:

  • Left/right when the ship is going backwards are no longer reversed
  • New ship: BB Nelson
  • Clarified how the "Unlock All Techs" assist works, i.e. that it does not affect your savefile in any way
  • Added some new weapons that aren't officially available yet :)
  • Add an assist to the ship designer to disable the mass limit
  • Add a loading bar to mission title screens
  • Submarines now have a visible conning tower

Bugfixes:

  • Fix crash when entering the testing grounds
  • Fix missiles ignoring launch direction
  • Ships that are paradropped onto land now lose their chutes on impact
  • Fix shadows being wrong in "Winter" mission
  • Fix jittery shadows in one of the "Quetzalcoatl" cinematics
  • Fix newly-added weapons not showing up in weapon config UI
  • Fix mono/stereo options being mislabeled
  • Fix double fade-in after cinematics
  • Fix black screen backing some dialog in "Hunter, Hunted" mission
  • Fix a softlock in the ship designer tutorials
  • Fix 1936 vent being unable to be placed over belowdecks parts
  • Northampton can have underdeck parts placed off of the centerline
  • Improve performance for point-defense weapons
  • Fix an issue with guns not targeting the centers of ships
  • Fix a bug causing missions to run out of planes
  • Fix carriers not launching planes when they ought to
  • Fix some mis-placed explosion effects
  • Fix misaligned textures on some skyboxes
  • Fix sounds getting cut off if a lot of them are playing at once
  • Greatly reduce the likelihood that a projectile will fail to spawn an explosion on impact
  • Fix underdeck parts being drawn on top of the sidebar in the ship designer

Modding:

  • Mods can include flags and decals ("Flags" and "Decals" directories, respectively)
  • Values for the "homingPower" stat have changed
  • Weapons can provide multiple hit sounds. Name them as e.g. "sound", "sound2", "sound3", etc. The game will automatically find them and play a random sound when appropriate.
  • Projectiles can be configured to not push targets on impact

Thank you for playing Waves of Steel!

