Waves of Steel v0.38 release notes

This release adds a new mission, "Eitri's Forge"! The next mission after it is
nearly done!
Gameplay:
- Left/right when the ship is going backwards are no longer reversed
- New ship: BB Nelson
- Clarified how the "Unlock All Techs" assist works, i.e. that it does not affect your savefile in any way
- Added some new weapons that aren't officially available yet :)
- Add an assist to the ship designer to disable the mass limit
- Add a loading bar to mission title screens
- Submarines now have a visible conning tower
Bugfixes:
- Fix crash when entering the testing grounds
- Fix missiles ignoring launch direction
- Ships that are paradropped onto land now lose their chutes on impact
- Fix shadows being wrong in "Winter" mission
- Fix jittery shadows in one of the "Quetzalcoatl" cinematics
- Fix newly-added weapons not showing up in weapon config UI
- Fix mono/stereo options being mislabeled
- Fix double fade-in after cinematics
- Fix black screen backing some dialog in "Hunter, Hunted" mission
- Fix a softlock in the ship designer tutorials
- Fix 1936 vent being unable to be placed over belowdecks parts
- Northampton can have underdeck parts placed off of the centerline
- Improve performance for point-defense weapons
- Fix an issue with guns not targeting the centers of ships
- Fix a bug causing missions to run out of planes
- Fix carriers not launching planes when they ought to
- Fix some mis-placed explosion effects
- Fix misaligned textures on some skyboxes
- Fix sounds getting cut off if a lot of them are playing at once
- Greatly reduce the likelihood that a projectile will fail to spawn an explosion on impact
- Fix underdeck parts being drawn on top of the sidebar in the ship designer
Modding:
- Mods can include flags and decals ("Flags" and "Decals" directories, respectively)
- Values for the "homingPower" stat have changed
- Weapons can provide multiple hit sounds. Name them as e.g. "sound", "sound2", "sound3", etc. The game will automatically find them and play a random sound when appropriate.
- Projectiles can be configured to not push targets on impact
Thank you for playing Waves of Steel!
