Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Fixed a few minor issues:
- Vignettes again? We finally found the main issue with why vignettes were coming on even when it was turned off in the options menu. This is hopefully the last we'll see of this problem
Some gameplay updates:
[*} Added a third level! The third level is set near an active volcano. The lava will soon (but not yet) damage players and enemies alike
- Player's currently equipped weapons now stay the same across levels
- Stormcrow rockets now start slower but speed up geometrically. This means that they get faster, quicker
- Tweaked how movement speed upgrades and jump height upgrades stack. They now stack additively instead of multiplicatively
- Players now get more cash when enemies are killed on subsequent loops (scaling linearly with their HP boost)
Changed files in this update