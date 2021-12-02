 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Birthright update for 2 December 2021

v0.19.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7818896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Minor fixes

Settlements should not get starved of Coins as quickly with these fixes. But we will continue monitoring world behavior!

  • Enabled Event history in top left corner
  • AI should not declare War on a Faction currently at War with
  • Fixed World Events got replayed for new Players
  • Fixed Trade Convoys Agreed Payment Price to not be recalculated upon arrival. Instead Convoys now bring a trade contract with the agreed price
  • Doubled Target Settlement Markets margin of Coins when deciding trading
Dialogues & Quest fixes
  • Celestial Wedding
  • Keith Hammon
  • POI Meadow
  • Berith The Prostitute

Changed files in this update

Birthright Base Content Depot 1371761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.