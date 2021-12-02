Minor fixes
Settlements should not get starved of Coins as quickly with these fixes. But we will continue monitoring world behavior!
- Enabled Event history in top left corner
- AI should not declare War on a Faction currently at War with
- Fixed World Events got replayed for new Players
- Fixed Trade Convoys Agreed Payment Price to not be recalculated upon arrival. Instead Convoys now bring a trade contract with the agreed price
- Doubled Target Settlement Markets margin of Coins when deciding trading
Dialogues & Quest fixes
- Celestial Wedding
- Keith Hammon
- POI Meadow
- Berith The Prostitute
Changed files in this update