Patch 0.19.2

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.
Changes as of 0.19.2
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
New Voice Over for Braxton Daw and Aenar Pyr
- Braxton Daw has found his voice! All lines from this advisor are now fully VO’d!
- Aynar Pyr has also had their missing VO lines added in
Improved VFX for the Tech Web Scrap Action
- It will now be more clear which bridges will become unlocked after the scrap is complete
Rebel Waves
- Rebel attack waves will now stop when all rebel camps on the map have been destroyed
Victory Point Tooltips
- Victory Points now have tooltips when hovered over that provide more information about how to achieve them
Balance Changes
- Increased victory point requirements
- Reduced time between rebel waves by 10%
- Increased Monument Center Isotop cost (36 > 144) and energy requirement (24 > 64) to fit with it becoming a victory condition. Also Increased Health (90 > 180) and Influence per minute gained (4 > 5)
- Players continuing saves from the previous version that have already built the monument center will want to keep an eye on their energy usage when they resume after this patch
- Decreased the activation cost of pylon ruins, secondary abilities for all ruins now have a chance to be free
Fixes as of 0.19.2
- Fixed weapon hotkeys getting unbound when swapping weapons in ships
- Fixed power plants showing no fuel when no worker is assigned
- Fixed operator tile not retaining it’s damaged sprite when exiting and entering combat view
- Fixed employees becoming stuck when a connection job was paused mid way through
- Fixed Large and Obsidian Ruins having incorrect titles
- Fixed ability to enter the tech web while in the tech web
- Fixed a crash caused by building multiple weapons in ships
Changed depots in experimental branch