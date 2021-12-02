Hotfix 0.7.0.15 - Changelog

THIS UPDATE IS SAVE COMPATIBLE
- Fixed some cutscenes and dialogues not functioning as intended during the “Fate of the Brewery” quest.
- Removed the possibility of throwing a net at Deathstinger Swarms.
- Fixed the bug causing an item slot to become permanently locked upon giving up an equipped cursed quest item as a part of a contract.
- Fixed the crash caused by some NPCs.
- Fixed the effect of “Wetness” being applied and then removed in 1 turn.
- Fixed the bug preventing traders from selling cloaks.
- Fixed the crash caused by “Long Shot”.
- Fixed “Keeping Distance” occasionally failing to trigger its effect.
- Fixed the issue preventing the state of discovered secret rooms from being properly saved.
- Solitary trees should no longer spawn in the middle of the road on the global map.
- Fixed “Parry” not granting Counter Chance.
- Fixed the bug causing the splint to be ejected from the inventory when starting a new game as Velmir.
- Added several secondary NPCs to Brynn.
Changed files in this update