Dungeons Of Honor update for 2 December 2021

Alpha 1.5.1 (Hotfix)

Alpha 1.5.1 (Hotfix)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

Added The Blacksmith:

Too many points with nothing left to buy? The Blacksmith might be just what you need!

For 1,000 points, get a new, random weapon from the blacksmith. But, the blacksmith will move around the map the more you buy from him,

meaning you could find yourself in a challenging room to survive in.

Added a temporary universal animation for attacking using melee weapons.

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where players were unable to quit the game, due to a miscommunication with steam stats.

  • Fixed issue where Slimes were not attacking.

  • Fixed audio slider issues and unassigned audio.

  • Fixed an issue where a large rock, clipped through and blocked part of Accommodation on The Barracks.

  • Fixed issue where the slimes inside examination tanks are affected by the spotter perk.

