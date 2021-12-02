Alpha 1.5.1 (Hotfix)

Additions:
Added The Blacksmith:
Too many points with nothing left to buy? The Blacksmith might be just what you need!
For 1,000 points, get a new, random weapon from the blacksmith. But, the blacksmith will move around the map the more you buy from him,
meaning you could find yourself in a challenging room to survive in.
Added a temporary universal animation for attacking using melee weapons.
Fixes:
-
Fixed issue where players were unable to quit the game, due to a miscommunication with steam stats.
-
Fixed issue where Slimes were not attacking.
-
Fixed audio slider issues and unassigned audio.
-
Fixed an issue where a large rock, clipped through and blocked part of Accommodation on The Barracks.
-
Fixed issue where the slimes inside examination tanks are affected by the spotter perk.
Changed files in this update