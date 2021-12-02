 Skip to content

Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness update for 2 December 2021

Update #16 Is Here!

Build 7818768

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, adventurers!

Here is our sixteenth round of fixes and improvements based on your awesome feedback for Phase 2. You can read the complete list below:

Fixes and improvements

  • Improved loading times for Market Street and Castle District
  • Attack Time is now displayed for all weapons
  • Added missing music to the Amanuel's Hoard area
  • Owners of locked containers now react to looting attempts
  • Line of Sight for spellcasting has been fixed
  • Leveling up in older saves now enable choosing Phase 2 spells
  • Fixed visual artifacts on the ground in Deron-Guld Mines
  • The Herbary can now be entered properly in Amanuel's Hoard
  • Knockdown effect now works properly for weapon attacks and skills
  • Game difficulty is now properly stored and loaded from saves
  • Fixed the formula of generating Status Effects with weapon attacks
  • Enemies now stop attacking a character that goes into Sneaking
  • Added option for auto-pause on combat start in Random Encounter areas
  • Player Gold value is now displayed in the Temple UI
  • Enerant attacks now cause the proper amount of damage
  • Crimson Crossing is no longer greyed out again when talking to Alumu's deputy
  • Hamlin's ring is now properly moved to the player
  • Poacher's Due side quest now makes Talgorn's Glen visible
  • Jade's dialogue now handles a full party when asked to join
  • The Dark Belt of Malice is now properly handled as a Magical item
  • The Sling of Vexing is now properly handled as a Magical item
  • Added proper model and position to the Staff of the Tree Warden
  • Fixed attack times of Wrought Iron Mace and Maple Shortbow
  • The Predator's Fang spell now works properly
  • Summoned skeletons now properly emerge and attack their targets
  • Visual fixes for the Healing Mist spell
  • Fixed the spirit's appearance in The Haunted Tavern
  • Fixed petrified state of creatures in The Haunted Tavern
  • Fixed double mention of the dodge stat in Evasion's tooltip
  • Fixed the Maidservant's dialogue substitution in Kjarvalr's Mansion
  • Added melee weapon to Wardenhaft Academy's herbalist
  • Tooltips for now display base Dodge, Parry and Block values where applicable

The Black Geyser Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1374930/Black_Geyser_Couriers_of_Darkness/

