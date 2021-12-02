Update #16 Is Here!

Greetings, adventurers!
Here is our sixteenth round of fixes and improvements based on your awesome feedback for Phase 2. You can read the complete list below:
Fixes and improvements
- Improved loading times for Market Street and Castle District
- Attack Time is now displayed for all weapons
- Added missing music to the Amanuel's Hoard area
- Owners of locked containers now react to looting attempts
- Line of Sight for spellcasting has been fixed
- Leveling up in older saves now enable choosing Phase 2 spells
- Fixed visual artifacts on the ground in Deron-Guld Mines
- The Herbary can now be entered properly in Amanuel's Hoard
- Knockdown effect now works properly for weapon attacks and skills
- Game difficulty is now properly stored and loaded from saves
- Fixed the formula of generating Status Effects with weapon attacks
- Enemies now stop attacking a character that goes into Sneaking
- Added option for auto-pause on combat start in Random Encounter areas
- Player Gold value is now displayed in the Temple UI
- Enerant attacks now cause the proper amount of damage
- Crimson Crossing is no longer greyed out again when talking to Alumu's deputy
- Hamlin's ring is now properly moved to the player
- Poacher's Due side quest now makes Talgorn's Glen visible
- Jade's dialogue now handles a full party when asked to join
- The Dark Belt of Malice is now properly handled as a Magical item
- The Sling of Vexing is now properly handled as a Magical item
- Added proper model and position to the Staff of the Tree Warden
- Fixed attack times of Wrought Iron Mace and Maple Shortbow
- The Predator's Fang spell now works properly
- Summoned skeletons now properly emerge and attack their targets
- Visual fixes for the Healing Mist spell
- Fixed the spirit's appearance in The Haunted Tavern
- Fixed petrified state of creatures in The Haunted Tavern
- Fixed double mention of the dodge stat in Evasion's tooltip
- Fixed the Maidservant's dialogue substitution in Kjarvalr's Mansion
- Added melee weapon to Wardenhaft Academy's herbalist
- Tooltips for now display base Dodge, Parry and Block values where applicable
The Black Geyser Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1374930/Black_Geyser_Couriers_of_Darkness/
