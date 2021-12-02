- Heroes of the Nam Battlepack 2 released
- added messages to the log to indicate what hex is firing for Ordnance & Direct Fire attacks.
- added code to check for missing Acquired markers (the ones on the target unit or hex) and recreate them at savegame load & start of each impulse; please F3 report any markers that disappear and then reappear.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 2 December 2021
02 Dec 21 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
