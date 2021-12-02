Experimental Update v0.5.1.6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Hello once again everybody, this is a new experimental patch for us to continue working on the Dedicated Servers, as always, if you are having issues with his patch consider moving to the Early Access (default) version instead.

If the patch is working better or we introduced some new issues specific to it, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your comments every day.

Merry FICS*MAS!, Hope you’re all having a fun time with the update, see you all again soon <3

DEDICATED SERVERS

Improved stability of the packet router

Improved CPU usage of the packet router

Added a startup argument for disabling the packet router

-DisablePacketRouting

KNOWN ISSUES

Packet routing is incompatible with multihome, so we're automatically disabling the former when the latter is enabled

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.