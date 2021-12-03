Update 12/03/2021

- Changed the algorithm for calculating the speed of armor fragments when not penetrating hit.
- Added simulation of the defeat of internal organs when shrapnel and bullets hit the soldier.
- The algorithm for capturing territory on the operational map has been changed from "filling" to control: squares that do not fall into the area of action of the troops return to a neutral state, supplies are carried out through neutral squares, the encirclement is considered only by the enemy squares.
- Added 75 mm Geb.G.36 off-map artillery.
- Added limitation of the position of the artillery cursor within the active
- Reduced the time to turn on full visibility from the beginning of a battle in Close Engagement mode.
- The number of guns in the German 210 mm battery has been reduced to 3 pieces.
- The button for replacing companies and platoons has been removed from the reserve for operations with battle groups.
- Added a link between physical artillery batteries (if any) and spotters in the operational phase.
- Added determination of the distance and direction to the battery in the operational phase (for spotters).
- The artillery cursor displays the direction of the incoming projectiles and the distance to the battery.
- Changed the algorithm for displaying grass near the camera.
- Added highlighting of platoons from the most suitable battalion to the BG platoon selection list.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect rotation of the side screens of the PzIII ausf.J.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect determination of the type of surface during the explosion of a projectile.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect movement of small formations at a distance from the camera.
