Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 update for 3 December 2021

Update 12/03/2021

Build 7818447

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Changed the algorithm for calculating the speed of armor fragments when not penetrating hit.
  2. Added simulation of the defeat of internal organs when shrapnel and bullets hit the soldier.
  3. The algorithm for capturing territory on the operational map has been changed from "filling" to control: squares that do not fall into the area of action of the troops return to a neutral state, supplies are carried out through neutral squares, the encirclement is considered only by the enemy squares.
  4. Added 75 mm Geb.G.36 off-map artillery.
  5. Added limitation of the position of the artillery cursor within the active
  6. Reduced the time to turn on full visibility from the beginning of a battle in Close Engagement mode.
  7. The number of guns in the German 210 mm battery has been reduced to 3 pieces.
  8. The button for replacing companies and platoons has been removed from the reserve for operations with battle groups.
  9. Added a link between physical artillery batteries (if any) and spotters in the operational phase.
  10. Added determination of the distance and direction to the battery in the operational phase (for spotters).
  11. The artillery cursor displays the direction of the incoming projectiles and the distance to the battery.
  12. Changed the algorithm for displaying grass near the camera.
  13. Added highlighting of platoons from the most suitable battalion to the BG platoon selection list.
  14. Fixed a bug with incorrect rotation of the side screens of the PzIII ausf.J.
  15. Fixed a bug with incorrect determination of the type of surface during the explosion of a projectile.
  16. Fixed a bug with incorrect movement of small formations at a distance from the camera.

