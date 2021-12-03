 Skip to content

Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 3 December 2021

Update 12/03/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7818438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The number of guns in the German 210 mm battery has been reduced to 3 pieces.
  2. The button for replacing companies and platoons has been removed from the reserve for operations with battle groups.
  3. Added a link between physical artillery batteries (if any) and spotters in the operational phase.
  4. Added determination of the distance and direction to the battery in the operational phase (for spotters).
  5. The artillery cursor displays the direction of the incoming projectiles and the distance to the battery.
  6. Changed the algorithm for displaying grass near the camera.
  7. Added highlighting of platoons from the most suitable battalion to the BG platoon selection list.
  8. Fixed a bug with incorrect rotation of the side screens of the PzIII ausf.J.
  9. Fixed a bug with incorrect determination of the type of surface during the explosion of a projectile.
  10. Added phases of destruction for some trees.
  11. Fixed a bug with incorrect movement of small formations at a distance from the camera.
  12. Updated DLC Against the Tide: minor fixes in the texts and the composition of the troops.
  13. Updated DLC Raid: hex grid, OOB, minor fixes in the texts.

Changed files in this update

Graviteam Tactics: Mius Front Content Depot 312981
  • Loading history…
Graviteam Tactics: Mius Front Russian Locale Depot 312982
  • Loading history…
