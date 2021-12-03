- The number of guns in the German 210 mm battery has been reduced to 3 pieces.
- The button for replacing companies and platoons has been removed from the reserve for operations with battle groups.
- Added a link between physical artillery batteries (if any) and spotters in the operational phase.
- Added determination of the distance and direction to the battery in the operational phase (for spotters).
- The artillery cursor displays the direction of the incoming projectiles and the distance to the battery.
- Changed the algorithm for displaying grass near the camera.
- Added highlighting of platoons from the most suitable battalion to the BG platoon selection list.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect rotation of the side screens of the PzIII ausf.J.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect determination of the type of surface during the explosion of a projectile.
- Added phases of destruction for some trees.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect movement of small formations at a distance from the camera.
- Updated DLC Against the Tide: minor fixes in the texts and the composition of the troops.
- Updated DLC Raid: hex grid, OOB, minor fixes in the texts.
Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 3 December 2021
Update 12/03/2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Graviteam Tactics: Mius Front Content Depot 312981
- Loading history…
Graviteam Tactics: Mius Front Russian Locale Depot 312982
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update