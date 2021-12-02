 Skip to content

People Playground update for 2 December 2021

1.22.3

2 December 2021

Added

  • Accelerator energy weapon
  • Archelix Caster energy weapon
  • Plastic explosive
  • Liquid.GetAll()
  • The inspection display now shows if the entity has punctured lungs
  • Punctured lungs cause pain
  • SimpleLightingEmitterBehaviour.Instance.Emit
  • A few new minor Steam achievements
  • A warning that appears whenever the maximum activation signal limit is reached
  • You can press escape to stop resizing

Changed

  • Lowered likelihood of punctured lungs
  • Minor change to sniper rifle SFX
  • Bullet wounds can fully heal if properly treated
  • Internal bleeding will heal faster
  • Gave the immobility field a little more health
  • Decreased required temperature for organisms to start shivering
  • Liquid effect intensity is now often based on the concentration of the liquid inside the container

Fixed

  • Incorrect ceiling turret aiming
  • Minor memory leaks (minor as in "minor catastrophe")
  • Minor performance improvements
  • Flamethrower issues
  • Key rebinding issue when trying to bind to "escape"
  • Strange problems setting the contents of multiple text displays/radios/hologram displays at once
  • "Previous texture" not always working
