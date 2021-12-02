1.22.3 - 2 December 2021
Added
- Accelerator energy weapon
- Archelix Caster energy weapon
- Plastic explosive
- Liquid.GetAll()
- The inspection display now shows if the entity has punctured lungs
- Punctured lungs cause pain
- SimpleLightingEmitterBehaviour.Instance.Emit
- A few new minor Steam achievements
- A warning that appears whenever the maximum activation signal limit is reached
- You can press escape to stop resizing
Changed
- Lowered likelihood of punctured lungs
- Minor change to sniper rifle SFX
- Bullet wounds can fully heal if properly treated
- Internal bleeding will heal faster
- Gave the immobility field a little more health
- Decreased required temperature for organisms to start shivering
- Liquid effect intensity is now often based on the concentration of the liquid inside the container
Fixed
- Incorrect ceiling turret aiming
- Minor memory leaks (minor as in "minor catastrophe")
- Minor performance improvements
- Flamethrower issues
- Key rebinding issue when trying to bind to "escape"
- Strange problems setting the contents of multiple text displays/radios/hologram displays at once
- "Previous texture" not always working
