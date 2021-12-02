Desecrators 0.5.2 - Dropship

Desecrators 0.5.2 features a revamped dropship that allows you to go exploring in style. Move around and experience the fancy new computer decals that may now appear.
Changelist:
- Dropship rework
- New dropship room geometry
- New dropship transition model
- Klaxon added to the dropship room
- Added animated computer decals
- Level transition polish
- Increased model size of all pickups
- Adjusted pickup spawn rates
- Adjusted LMG and Arclight sounds
- Reduced health of breakable objects
- Reduced enemy explosion debris size
- Updated a number of plugins
- Fixed locked secrets doors not unlocking during meltdown
Changed files in this update