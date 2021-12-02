 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Desecrators update for 2 December 2021

Desecrators 0.5.2 - Dropship

Share · View all patches · Build 7818061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desecrators 0.5.2 features a revamped dropship that allows you to go exploring in style. Move around and experience the fancy new computer decals that may now appear.

Changelist:

  • Dropship rework
  • New dropship room geometry
  • New dropship transition model
  • Klaxon added to the dropship room
  • Added animated computer decals
  • Level transition polish
  • Increased model size of all pickups
  • Adjusted pickup spawn rates
  • Adjusted LMG and Arclight sounds
  • Reduced health of breakable objects
  • Reduced enemy explosion debris size
  • Updated a number of plugins
  • Fixed locked secrets doors not unlocking during meltdown

Changed files in this update

Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.