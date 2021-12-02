5.0.12 - Rockfist Ursid Questline & Crash Fix

This build was deployed as part of a crash fix for Sha'ri Desert. Locations and enemy data for the upcoming DLC are included in the download package but are inaccessible through regular gameplay at this time.

Crash Detail - "Buzz" was calling for "a.mag" damage but the engine can only read the "magic" stat as "a.mat", or "attacker's magic attack" which full crashed the game. This issue is likely to pop up now and again on skills made in early development of the game which haven't been used since, but I'll do my best to be vigilant to prevent this from happening, or at the very least deploy quick patches to fix them!

5.0.12 [Build #107, Release Date: December 02, 2021]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes or post them directly on the CoA channels using the invite link above!

We're still monitoring game crashes after receiving a Mystery Coin after battle, please report it on the Steam community forum with as much detail as you can - troop composition, enemy level, exact loot obtained, etc.

Sha'ri Desert:

Sigrid needs a brave adventurer's help.

Fixes:

Fixed a crash relating to the bee-type ability "Buzz".

New Elemental Reaction - Ice-Killer!

New Elemental Reaction - Ice-Killer! Ice-Killer now does 200% damage to future Ice-type enemies and a stacking 300% to enemies affected by Freeze or Deep Freeze.

New Ice-type skill Blizzard deals end-of-turn damage equal to ((a.mat * 2) + 40). While affected by the Blizzard state, resistance to Ice-Killer reduced by 100%.

New Ice-Killer type skill Hailstorm deals end-of-turn damage equal to ((a.mat * 2) + 120).

--- "Ice-Killer" clarification. There are four involved states (debuffs) - Freeze, Deep Freeze, Blizzard, and Hailstorm.

Freeze is a 1 turn unable to act state with 300% Ice-Killer modifier.

Deep Freeze is a 1-2 turn unable to act state with 300% Ice-Killer modifier. Also reduces evasion by 100%.

Blizzard is an Ice-type end-turn DoT with 200% Ice-Killer modifier.

Hailstorm is an Ice-Killer-type end-turn DoT.

The modifiers from Freeze, Deep Freeze, and Blizzard will all stack together allowing Hailstorm to do the most damage if a target is affected with all 4 states simultaneously.

Ice-Killer does not exist as a standalone debuff the way other elements do and currently can not be applied to a target from weapon or item effects.

Current enemies in Frost Forest and Frostbrood locations are unaffected by this change to ice-type enemies and will not react to additional Ice-Killer damage.

Ice-Killer, Bird-Killer, and other non-elemental infused skills will do unmitigated non-elemental damage to any target without the corresponding weakness

Updates & Changes: