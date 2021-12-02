 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 2 December 2021

Update Notes 2 Dec 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added emails when a worker leaves your company
  • Added emails when your worker is offered a contract with another promotion
  • Added emails when a worker in your company dies
  • Added Quick View to Edit Database page
  • Added line break support to all descriptions fields
  • Fixed bios on Quick View screen
  • Fixed potential layout bug on Edit Game World screen when file name was long
  • Fixed Continent label on Edit Venues page
  • Added some more options for Injury Types in editor
  • Fixed bug where user couldnt add a new worker if there were no workers in the editor
  • Fixed bug where progressing through show results would break if a title match ended in a draw
  • Fixed bug where location data wouldn't appear for the first loaded worker in the editor

