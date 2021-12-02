Update Notes 2 Dec 2021

- Added emails when a worker leaves your company
- Added emails when your worker is offered a contract with another promotion
- Added emails when a worker in your company dies
- Added Quick View to Edit Database page
- Added line break support to all descriptions fields
- Fixed bios on Quick View screen
- Fixed potential layout bug on Edit Game World screen when file name was long
- Fixed Continent label on Edit Venues page
- Added some more options for Injury Types in editor
- Fixed bug where user couldnt add a new worker if there were no workers in the editor
- Fixed bug where progressing through show results would break if a title match ended in a draw
- Fixed bug where location data wouldn't appear for the first loaded worker in the editor
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 2 December 2021
