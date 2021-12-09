[1.1.19] - Patch

[Changes]
- Endris no longer spawns a Hidden Strike for a random party member if his attack was evaded, or blocked by a barricade. Now the entire intent is evaded, and no card is spawned.
- Quarterstaff now deals 8 damage.
- Oaths and Modifiers that affect damage-output are now run before character statuses and passives. This also fixes the Juggernaut passive being run after the Heathens Oath, blocking damage from ruin cards that should have exceeded its damage threshold.
- Charge now applies to Shrapnel's first hit, including it as part of the multi-attack.
[Fixes]
- Fix for being unable to select lower option buttons with a controller in Scenarios under certain circumstances due to unmet criteria.
- Fix for lack of proper localisation on card-selection-choices during scenarios.
- Fix for Practiced not triggering the Ender Crossbowmen's Overwatch effect.
- Fix for Quarterstaff only allowing you to move a target to a vacant position, and not swap two targets.
- Fix for Reckless Cleave allowing you to select a Ruin card to "ruin again".
- Fix for Refresh being considered as only a single Banish by passives such as Vindictive.
- Fix for Gladius' Warrior's Stance status being able to be increased beyond 4 if dealt excess damage from Dominion. Warrior's stance now explicitly checks for attacks from player characters, and not any statuses or passives they own.
- Fix for Sharp triggering before Assassin, causing it to increase its stack even when spawning Poisoned Blades.
- Fix for some ordering of how statuses and passives are run, involving Carapace, Spearman's Defence and Retaliate.
- Fix for TheLeague scenario offering the same Weapon more than once when opting for the tailored service.
- Fix for the Pray scenario being incorrectly assigned the Altar artwork for its Scenario, meaning it could display white after failing to load in some situations.
- Fix for missing controller selection indicator and tooltip on the Smithy's Apprentice Trade Window.
- Fix for Taking Cover still blocking players from targeting opponents, after destroying a barricade as part of a Swap interaction. (E.g. using Control to land the killing blow and then selecting a new lane in front of Spitter.)
