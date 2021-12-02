 Skip to content

Cellyon: Boss Confrontation update for 2 December 2021

Hotfix 0.9.8a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features :

  • The intiial size and color of the ennemies can be set up through the editor.

Changes :

  • The preview panel in the editor has been improved.
  • The change in size from the size nodes now occurs over a short period of time.
  • The color picker has been changed.

Corrections :

  • Fixed several mistakes in Humbaba's texts.

  • Fixed a bug where the shards from the willow sisters stayed after a game.

  • Fixed a bug where Humbaba wouldn't rotate properly clockwise.

  • The Willow Sisters no longer keep the Thorn buff at the end of Parasitism.

  • The players now correctly get stacks of Voracious Vines when going to a corrupted area, even if they didn't have a stack beforehand.

Balancing :

  • The players no longer receive a stack of Voracious Vine when going into a corrupted area while affected by Litany of the Willows.

Boss Confrontation Content Depot 802121
