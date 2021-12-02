Hotfix 0.9.8a

Features :
- The intiial size and color of the ennemies can be set up through the editor.
Changes :
- The preview panel in the editor has been improved.
- The change in size from the size nodes now occurs over a short period of time.
- The color picker has been changed.
Corrections :
-
Fixed several mistakes in Humbaba's texts.
-
Fixed a bug where the shards from the willow sisters stayed after a game.
-
Fixed a bug where Humbaba wouldn't rotate properly clockwise.
-
The Willow Sisters no longer keep the Thorn buff at the end of Parasitism.
-
The players now correctly get stacks of Voracious Vines when going to a corrupted area, even if they didn't have a stack beforehand.
Balancing :
- The players no longer receive a stack of Voracious Vine when going into a corrupted area while affected by Litany of the Willows.
Changed files in this update