• Skills, when viewed from the skill tree, now show their name upon highlighting
• Changed the skill tree background
• Increased the size of skill tree UI text
• Added a display of the number of skill points a character has
• Hitting the escape key now closes the skill tree
• Increased enemy caster’s poison damage
• Decreased the overall difficulty of enemies
• Decreased damage done by enemy archers
• Decreased the damage done by allied archers
• Greatly increased Golem health and increased damage
• Slightly increased Summon health
• Increased Magus health
• Increased the duration of a potion “tip” in the tutorial
• Reduced the chance for brutes to spawn
• Increased range for guards in town
• Fixed a bug where stash screens would not close on moving away
• Changed the city background
• Fixed a bug where reviving did not reset the player target
• Lowered overall enemy difficulty
• Slightly reduced the number of enemies
• Fixed a bug where allies would attack even though the player is dead
• Reworked the respawn timer system
• Adjusted the skill Hollow Grave accordingly.
• Fixed a bug with a Bow affix appearing after the item name
Storms II update for 2 December 2021
Patch 1.3
• Skills, when viewed from the skill tree, now show their name upon highlighting
Changed files in this update