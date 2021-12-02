 Skip to content

Storms II update for 2 December 2021

Patch 1.3

Patch 1.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Skills, when viewed from the skill tree, now show their name upon highlighting

• Changed the skill tree background

• Increased the size of skill tree UI text

• Added a display of the number of skill points a character has

• Hitting the escape key now closes the skill tree

• Increased enemy caster’s poison damage

• Decreased the overall difficulty of enemies

• Decreased damage done by enemy archers

• Decreased the damage done by allied archers

• Greatly increased Golem health and increased damage

• Slightly increased Summon health

• Increased Magus health

• Increased the duration of a potion “tip” in the tutorial

• Reduced the chance for brutes to spawn

• Increased range for guards in town

• Fixed a bug where stash screens would not close on moving away

• Changed the city background

• Fixed a bug where reviving did not reset the player target

• Lowered overall enemy difficulty

• Slightly reduced the number of enemies

• Fixed a bug where allies would attack even though the player is dead

• Reworked the respawn timer system

• Adjusted the skill Hollow Grave accordingly.

• Fixed a bug with a Bow affix appearing after the item name

