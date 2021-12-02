 Skip to content

Splitgate update for 2 December 2021

Splitmas 2021 - Play Now

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Splitmas is back and better than ever with new content, winter maps, and Splitmas themed challenges.

Maps
  • Changed Stadium, Pantheon, and Abyss into winter Splitmas maps.
  • Added further optimizations to Karman Station – Performance Improvements

Winter Event
  • Added a new AR, Bard skin, and spray created by the community for Splitmas.
  • Complete the winter challenges to earn the community items, a new portal skin, and drops.
  • Added new Splitmas themed weapons and skins.
  • Featured Playlist: Let it snow! Play the three winterized maps on community favorite game modes.

UI
  • Loading screen and main menu have been given the Splitmas treatment.
Miscellaneous
  • The Season 0 Battle Pass and challenges have been extended until early next year.
  • Added the TeamSeas Skin. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to TeamSeas.

Check out the full Patch Notes for the Splitmas 2021 update on our blog

