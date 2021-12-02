Splitmas 2021 - Play Now

Splitmas is back and better than ever with new content, winter maps, and Splitmas themed challenges.
Maps
- Changed Stadium, Pantheon, and Abyss into winter Splitmas maps.
- Added further optimizations to Karman Station – Performance Improvements
Winter Event
- Added a new AR, Bard skin, and spray created by the community for Splitmas.
- Complete the winter challenges to earn the community items, a new portal skin, and drops.
- Added new Splitmas themed weapons and skins.
- Featured Playlist: Let it snow! Play the three winterized maps on community favorite game modes.
UI
- Loading screen and main menu have been given the Splitmas treatment.
Miscellaneous
- The Season 0 Battle Pass and challenges have been extended until early next year.
- Added the TeamSeas Skin. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to TeamSeas.
