Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 2 December 2021

Version 0.2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the last update for the year. I will be taking a break during the busy holiday-ridden month. You can expect 0.2.6 in 2022 January.

Happy holidays to all.

⨭ Added

  1. An update to the side quest “The new girl”.

  2. A story event “A fool and another fool” added. This is a small event where Kleon and the heroine clashes. Three choices available during this.

💘 NSFW stuff

  1. Nick can observe the second intercourse between Bextor and Jihae on the second floor of Pink Spades.

↹ Changed

  1. Credit (money) dropped by encounters have increased by at least two times.

