Version 0.2.5

This is the last update for the year. I will be taking a break during the busy holiday-ridden month. You can expect 0.2.6 in 2022 January.
Happy holidays to all.
⨭ Added
-
An update to the side quest “The new girl”.
-
A story event “A fool and another fool” added. This is a small event where Kleon and the heroine clashes. Three choices available during this.
💘 NSFW stuff
- Nick can observe the second intercourse between Bextor and Jihae on the second floor of Pink Spades.
↹ Changed
- Credit (money) dropped by encounters have increased by at least two times.
Changed files in this update