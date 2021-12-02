 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hidden Deep Playtest update for 2 December 2021

Small Hotfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7817112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, fellow spelunking cave dwellers!



While we are working on a new set of features to reveal during the course of this Beta, we accomplished some fixes and adjustmens which are contained in this small patch:

  • The entering of vents while hanging from the rope got overhauled and should be more accessible now.
  • Entering ladders on top got smoothed out.
  • Fixed the game icon.
  • Some smaller fixes concering stability and mechanics.



Thank you for playing, have fun and keep sharing your great feedback!

Team Cogwheel and Daedalic Entertainment

Changed files in this update

Hidden Deep Playtest Content Win Depot 1809691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.