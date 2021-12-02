Small Hotfix Patch

Greetings, fellow spelunking cave dwellers!
While we are working on a new set of features to reveal during the course of this Beta, we accomplished some fixes and adjustmens which are contained in this small patch:
- The entering of vents while hanging from the rope got overhauled and should be more accessible now.
- Entering ladders on top got smoothed out.
- Fixed the game icon.
- Some smaller fixes concering stability and mechanics.
Thank you for playing, have fun and keep sharing your great feedback!
Team Cogwheel and Daedalic Entertainment
Changed files in this update