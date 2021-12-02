 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mythical update for 2 December 2021

New Environment: Ancient Top

Share · View all patches · Build 7816983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce the release of a new Environment, "Ancient Top!"

Spin to win! ...or to lose! Do you adjust your strategy to deal with the top, or push forward hoping fate is on your side?

Changed files in this update

Mythical Content Depot 933391
  • Loading history…
MythicalMac Content Depot 933392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.