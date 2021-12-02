!AnyWay! V12.0

Changelist.
- The main menu has been completely redesigned for the best navigation.
- Time marks! Log in to the game every day and get additional rewards! (Receive manually in the Events menu)
- Syncing with Steam inventory! Now all items are fully adapted to the Steam inventory system.
- New items! Players now get !AnyWay! tickets instead of crystals.
- Crafting system! Tickets can be exchanged for some items.
- New animation of AniPacks opening.
- Crates! Boxes with exclusive items that can only be obtained from these crates. A key card is required to open the box. (Purchased separately)
- Brand new in-game item store.
- AniPack#7 already in the game!
- Players Signatures #1 added.
- Auto-connect to the game servers when the connection is lost.
- Player Profile system!
- Added collectible icons that can be placed in the in-game profile.
- Profile level! Earn experience for daily marks.
- The frame limit has been increased to 60 FPS.
- Steam Rich Presence.
- General bug fixes.
_!Anyway! v11 is available until December 31. In the beta version "anyway_oldinventory - AnyWay - v11".
Changed files in this update