!Anyway! update for 2 December 2021

!AnyWay! V12.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist.

  • The main menu has been completely redesigned for the best navigation.
  • Time marks! Log in to the game every day and get additional rewards! (Receive manually in the Events menu)
  • Syncing with Steam inventory! Now all items are fully adapted to the Steam inventory system.
  • New items! Players now get !AnyWay! tickets instead of crystals.
  • Crafting system! Tickets can be exchanged for some items.
  • New animation of AniPacks opening.
  • Crates! Boxes with exclusive items that can only be obtained from these crates. A key card is required to open the box. (Purchased separately)
  • Brand new in-game item store.
  • AniPack#7 already in the game!
  • Players Signatures #1 added.
  • Auto-connect to the game servers when the connection is lost.
  • Player Profile system!
  • Added collectible icons that can be placed in the in-game profile.
  • Profile level! Earn experience for daily marks.
  • The frame limit has been increased to 60 FPS.
  • Steam Rich Presence.
  • General bug fixes.

_!Anyway! v11 is available until December 31. In the beta version "anyway_oldinventory - AnyWay - v11".

