Baldur's Gate 3 update for 2 December 2021

Hotfix #19 Now Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We have a small hotfix for you today - fixing a couple of pesky issues that needed addressing.

This week, we answer the question of ‘who stole the sky?’ The answer may surprise you, in that the Shattered Sanctum apparently did it. This isn’t quite a Clue-level mystery, but those precious clouds have at last been returned in this specific case. Let’s hope nobody else attempts to captain-planet-villain away our beautiful clouds for the foreseeable future.

Thank you to everyone who reported these issues to us, on all channels. Your support helps prevent future cloud-theft, and is always welcome. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

  • Improved Steam SDK for Mac M1 users.
  • Sealed up unnerving black void in Main Menu and replaced it with sky.
  • Fixed crash when loading specific Mac saves on PC.
  • Characters at the Duergar Camp are no longer trapped in an infinite dialogue loop about explosive powder.
  • Fixed crash when launching the game in fullscreen with non-native resolution.
  • Items being opened no longer become non-interactive when switching to a character who can't reach the item.

