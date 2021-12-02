Hotfix #19 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We have a small hotfix for you today - fixing a couple of pesky issues that needed addressing.

This week, we answer the question of ‘who stole the sky?’ The answer may surprise you, in that the Shattered Sanctum apparently did it. This isn’t quite a Clue-level mystery, but those precious clouds have at last been returned in this specific case. Let’s hope nobody else attempts to captain-planet-villain away our beautiful clouds for the foreseeable future.

Thank you to everyone who reported these issues to us, on all channels. Your support helps prevent future cloud-theft, and is always welcome. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.