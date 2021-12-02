 Skip to content

Fishing Planet update for 2 December 2021

Patch Note 4.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, anglers!

We hope you enjoy our new location. Here we have some fixes.

This patch includes:

Bugfix:

  • POST FX button added - use this button to turn on and off new graphics improvements.

  • Animation of spod rod fixed;
  • Some fishing line fixes;
  • Fix for automatic replacement of the fishing rod when taking it from the rodstand;
  • Improvements for the soft baits settings;
  • Name display improvement;
  • Minor fixes for Weeping Willow;
  • Improvement of the Garry Scott ™ Dráco ™ Boat icon in the store;
  • KEY MAPPING issues - fixed;
  • White noise glitch on AMD graphics card fixed;
  • Minor fixes.

