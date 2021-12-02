Patch Note 4.0.1

Hey, anglers!
We hope you enjoy our new location. Here we have some fixes.
This patch includes:
Bugfix:
- POST FX button added - use this button to turn on and off new graphics improvements.
- Animation of spod rod fixed;
- Some fishing line fixes;
- Fix for automatic replacement of the fishing rod when taking it from the rodstand;
- Improvements for the soft baits settings;
- Name display improvement;
- Minor fixes for Weeping Willow;
- Improvement of the Garry Scott ™ Dráco ™ Boat icon in the store;
- KEY MAPPING issues - fixed;
- White noise glitch on AMD graphics card fixed;
- Minor fixes.
