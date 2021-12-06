Voidigo v0.1.5 - The North Update 1

Check out the full update artwork by Monika Tuominen:
NEW
- A whole new world, The North!
NEW POWERUPS
- Beacon Barrage
NEW WEAPONS
- Turtle
- Nordunn Ballista
CHANGES
- Antlantis worlds can now start in Ant Nests!
- Porko Land worlds can now start in Caves!
- Void Eye Arrow - Now visible on top of health bar.
- Elements created by the player are not despawned during cutscenes anymore.
POWERUP CHANGES
- Pollen Portal is now Pollen Dash!
WEAPON CHANGES
- Stuffed Urn - New idle breaker animation!
- Rare Dog Breed - New idle breaker animation!
- Pot Pal - New idle breaker animations!
- Throwing Star Man - New idle breaker animations!
BALANCING
- Elemental bullet reactions does not destroy the bullet anymore, instead it keeps going but without the element.
- Slightly lowered snake bite damage.
- Enemies gain a bit more health each loop.
- Currency Eater - Now drops a larger amount of currency eaten when killed.
- Bosses now have a lower chance to target a companion, and they can not target two companions in a row.
POWERUP BALANCING
- Gloppy - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'.
- Protectus - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'. Gets up much faster after being knocked to the ground.
- Bat Bullet Lotion - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'.
- Weptek Button - Needs a bit more damage to spawn, does a bit less damage.
WEAPON BALANCING
- Throwing Star Man - Projectiles are now slightly homing.
- TV Girl - Nerfed damage slightly.
- Giant Insect Debris - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare', damage has been tweaked to fit new rarity.
FIXES
- Fixed a level gen bug that caused worlds to be more box-shaped than intended.
- Fixed a bug causing companion bullets to not trigger bullet synergies as often as expected.
- Fixed a rare crash with ambience sounds.
- Fixed a rare crash with buttons landing after being blocked by an enemy.
- Fixed enemies sometimes being able to block player bullets without aiming their block correctly.
- Fixed some enemies, like Magfly, not displaying enemy kill particle effects.
- Reload cancelling sprint toggle should now work as expected with Jimbot.
- Fixed a bug making friends and companions not tumble from being stomped by the player.
- Fixed a bug causing enemies with ranged weapons to skip the end of a shoot animation when out of ammo.
POWERUP FIXES
- Jimbot now correctly follows the player when sprinting using 'Sprint Toggle' option.
