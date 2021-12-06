 Skip to content

Voidigo update for 6 December 2021

Voidigo v0.1.5 - The North Update 1

Check out the full update artwork by Monika Tuominen:

https://www.artstation.com/artwork/NGGK8d

---

NEW

  • A whole new world, The North!
NEW POWERUPS
  • Beacon Barrage
NEW WEAPONS
  • Turtle
  • Nordunn Ballista

CHANGES

  • Antlantis worlds can now start in Ant Nests!
  • Porko Land worlds can now start in Caves!
  • Void Eye Arrow - Now visible on top of health bar.
  • Elements created by the player are not despawned during cutscenes anymore.
POWERUP CHANGES
  • Pollen Portal is now Pollen Dash!
WEAPON CHANGES
  • Stuffed Urn - New idle breaker animation!
  • Rare Dog Breed - New idle breaker animation!
  • Pot Pal - New idle breaker animations!
  • Throwing Star Man - New idle breaker animations!

BALANCING

  • Elemental bullet reactions does not destroy the bullet anymore, instead it keeps going but without the element.
  • Slightly lowered snake bite damage.
  • Enemies gain a bit more health each loop.
  • Currency Eater - Now drops a larger amount of currency eaten when killed.
  • Bosses now have a lower chance to target a companion, and they can not target two companions in a row.
POWERUP BALANCING
  • Gloppy - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'.
  • Protectus - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'. Gets up much faster after being knocked to the ground.
  • Bat Bullet Lotion - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'.
  • Weptek Button - Needs a bit more damage to spawn, does a bit less damage.
WEAPON BALANCING
  • Throwing Star Man - Projectiles are now slightly homing.
  • TV Girl - Nerfed damage slightly.
  • Giant Insect Debris - Now 'Uncommon' instead of 'Rare', damage has been tweaked to fit new rarity.

FIXES

  • Fixed a level gen bug that caused worlds to be more box-shaped than intended.
  • Fixed a bug causing companion bullets to not trigger bullet synergies as often as expected.
  • Fixed a rare crash with ambience sounds.
  • Fixed a rare crash with buttons landing after being blocked by an enemy.
  • Fixed enemies sometimes being able to block player bullets without aiming their block correctly.
  • Fixed some enemies, like Magfly, not displaying enemy kill particle effects.
  • Reload cancelling sprint toggle should now work as expected with Jimbot.
  • Fixed a bug making friends and companions not tumble from being stomped by the player.
  • Fixed a bug causing enemies with ranged weapons to skip the end of a shoot animation when out of ammo.
POWERUP FIXES
  • Jimbot now correctly follows the player when sprinting using 'Sprint Toggle' option.

