P&C Beta Update: 02.12.2021

Mouse Route development begins!
Size: 942.6 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Purple kobold Progeny added!
ːswirliesː NSFW animations for purple kobold Progeny added (#1/#2/#3/#4/#5)
ːswirliesː Bird Princess pregnancy announcement scene added
ːswirliesː Knight Traits now affect Bird Princess too
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess crashes in Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong armies sieging Bird Princess and the Sky Lift
ːswirliesː Fixed faceless crystal Progeny in Chillbite Blessing
ːswirliesː Random NPCs now retain the THICC trait if recruited with the "Hero Banner"
ːswirliesː Fixed male insect Progeny Chillbite costume
ːswirliesː Fixed Amelie crashes before "Secy Times" in Faun's Tavern
ːswirliesː Removed access to the Garderie and interactions with some NPCs when the Knight is in his "bunny" form in Rabbit Reign
ːswirliesː Fixed Undeath Rosary / Catalyst Dagger / Debug items ending in the Mystery Box when used
ːswirliesː Reworked Fairy Princess' assets. Fixed her not always wearing the costume hung on her Mannequin
