Princess & Conquest update for 2 December 2021

P&C Beta Update: 02.12.2021

Build 7816417 · Last edited by Wendy

Thank you for playing Princess & Conquest!

Mouse Route development begins!

Size: 942.6 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Purple kobold Progeny added!

ːswirliesː NSFW animations for purple kobold Progeny added (#1/#2/#3/#4/#5)

ːswirliesː Bird Princess pregnancy announcement scene added

ːswirliesː Knight Traits now affect Bird Princess too

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess crashes in Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong armies sieging Bird Princess and the Sky Lift

ːswirliesː Fixed faceless crystal Progeny in Chillbite Blessing

ːswirliesː Random NPCs now retain the THICC trait if recruited with the "Hero Banner"

ːswirliesː Fixed male insect Progeny Chillbite costume

ːswirliesː Fixed Amelie crashes before "Secy Times" in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Removed access to the Garderie and interactions with some NPCs when the Knight is in his "bunny" form in Rabbit Reign

ːswirliesː Fixed Undeath Rosary / Catalyst Dagger / Debug items ending in the Mystery Box when used

ːswirliesː Reworked Fairy Princess' assets. Fixed her not always wearing the costume hung on her Mannequin

