Update on 2nd December 2021

Update
- In Act 3, a new elite "Competitiveness" appears now.
Balance
- "Loneliness" elite monster (Poison Golem) - Life increases, and the green sphere gradually restores a small amount of Life.
- The numerical balance of some events is changed.
Bug Fix
- Artifact: Rocket Delivery - The issue that the stack did not decrease properly, is fixed.
- Artifact: Free Greater Potion - The issue that did not appear, is fixed.
- Skill: Counter Attack - The issue that some negative effects could not be blocked, is fixed.
