Sentimental K update for 2 December 2021

Update on 2nd December 2021

2nd December 2021

Patchnotes
Update
  • In Act 3, a new elite "Competitiveness" appears now.
Balance
  • "Loneliness" elite monster (Poison Golem) - Life increases, and the green sphere gradually restores a small amount of Life.
  • The numerical balance of some events is changed.
Bug Fix
  • Artifact: Rocket Delivery - The issue that the stack did not decrease properly, is fixed.
  • Artifact: Free Greater Potion - The issue that did not appear, is fixed.
  • Skill: Counter Attack - The issue that some negative effects could not be blocked, is fixed.

