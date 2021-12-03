Dec 2nd Weekly Update

Improvements to Gameplay and UX
- Storage box at home can be upgraded infinitely
- Attack power and HP of NPCs will be increased over time (same as zombies)
- Zombie hordes can now appear in multiple map locations at the same time
- Now there is a chance to get loot items from zombie hordes
- Optimized zombie respawn - they will no longer suddenly appear in front of you out of thin air
- For computers with low-end graphics cards: performance when playing in the backyard has greatly increased.
- UI: Endless Mode now can be seen in the Main Menu before it’s unlocked
- UI: The symptom screen can display the number of current active symptoms
Bug fixes
- Bill will no longer drop two keys of the same type
- Fixed the issue that after 60 days in Survival Mode, NPC cannot be traded
- In Survival Mode, a bug was fixed where rain will not appear after day 30
- Fixed an issue with Cody’s AI where he would get stuck trying to craft or fix an item
- Fixed an issue where the name of the workbench at home is displayed incorrectly after being destroyed or downgraded
- Fixed an issue of a grappling zombie in the Restaurant being stuck in the cabinet and unable to be killed
- Fixed an issue where Cody could use the slingshot to infinitely spam XP by attacking a dead zombie
- In Survival Mode, the symptoms that are cured but retain buffs, will no longer be counted as a trigger condition for a new Decline
- Fixed an issue that Brandy from the farm would disappear by mistake
- Fixed an issue when Anling is in her state of madness and fires a gun, her character animations could get stuck
- Fixed a loading tip text error that appeared after day 45 in Survival mode
Changed files in this update