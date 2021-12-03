 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 3 December 2021

Dec 2nd Weekly Update

Dec 2nd Weekly Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements to Gameplay and UX
  • Storage box at home can be upgraded infinitely
  • Attack power and HP of NPCs will be increased over time (same as zombies)
  • Zombie hordes can now appear in multiple map locations at the same time
  • Now there is a chance to get loot items from zombie hordes
  • Optimized zombie respawn - they will no longer suddenly appear in front of you out of thin air
  • For computers with low-end graphics cards: performance when playing in the backyard has greatly increased.
  • UI: Endless Mode now can be seen in the Main Menu before it’s unlocked
  • UI: The symptom screen can display the number of current active symptoms
Bug fixes
  • Bill will no longer drop two keys of the same type
  • Fixed the issue that after 60 days in Survival Mode, NPC cannot be traded
  • In Survival Mode, a bug was fixed where rain will not appear after day 30
  • Fixed an issue with Cody’s AI where he would get stuck trying to craft or fix an item
  • Fixed an issue where the name of the workbench at home is displayed incorrectly after being destroyed or downgraded
  • Fixed an issue of a grappling zombie in the Restaurant being stuck in the cabinet and unable to be killed
  • Fixed an issue where Cody could use the slingshot to infinitely spam XP by attacking a dead zombie
  • In Survival Mode, the symptoms that are cured but retain buffs, will no longer be counted as a trigger condition for a new Decline
  • Fixed an issue that Brandy from the farm would disappear by mistake
  • Fixed an issue when Anling is in her state of madness and fires a gun, her character animations could get stuck
  • Fixed a loading tip text error that appeared after day 45 in Survival mode

