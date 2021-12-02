Version 0.7.2

In the bowels of Steam, Lord Gaben forged a button, and into that button he poured his cakes, his malice, and his will to dominate all controls. One button to rule them all.
E
What changed:
- The interact button (usually the 'E' key) drops items, picks up items, interacts with what's in front of your character, interacts with menus, and more.
- New character: Mason, found in the brown region northwest of the ice cave entrance
- Put multiple languages into one manual PDF
Changed files in this update