Cave Confectioner update for 2 December 2021

Version 0.7.2

In the bowels of Steam, Lord Gaben forged a button, and into that button he poured his cakes, his malice, and his will to dominate all controls. One button to rule them all.

E

What changed:

  • The interact button (usually the 'E' key) drops items, picks up items, interacts with what's in front of your character, interacts with menus, and more.
  • New character: Mason, found in the brown region northwest of the ice cave entrance
  • Put multiple languages into one manual PDF

