VUP v1.6.2 Release Notes

-
Support adding art assets (models, actions, scenes, props) by dragging and dropping files;
-
[3D Mode] Support customizing the turning action for your avatar；
**
3. [3D Mode] Optimize VUP_VMC protocol motion tracking;
Note: Nowadays, the VUP_VMC protocol motion tracking not only supports the vrm model, but also supports other skeletal standard models. If you have a VR device, you might as well try VUPVMC protocol motion tracking ^^
4. [3D Mode] Optimize the thumb performance of Leap Motion tracking;
Note: Whether it's a vrm model or a vup model converted from a pmx model or fbx model, the avatar's thumb will no longer be distorted or stretched when using Leap Motion capture.
**
5. [3D Mode] Optimize Xsens motion capture;
-
[3D mode] Manus hand capture has been supported;
-
[2D Mode] Support using custom emojis during using face tracking, and the final effect is the superposition of the two;
Note: During face tracking, you can switch between custom emojis or restore the emoji to the default (that is, use face tracking only).
-
[2D Mode] Fix the bug that the display2d window can't load the model when the 2D mode is started;
-
Fix other known bugs;
Changed files in this update