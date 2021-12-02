 Skip to content

VUP update for 2 December 2021

VUP v1.6.2 Release Notes

  1. Support adding art assets (models, actions, scenes, props) by dragging and dropping files;

  2. [3D Mode] Support customizing the turning action for your avatar；

    **



3. [3D Mode] Optimize VUP_VMC protocol motion tracking;

Note: Nowadays, the VUP_VMC protocol motion tracking not only supports the vrm model, but also supports other skeletal standard models. If you have a VR device, you might as well try VUPVMC protocol motion tracking ^^



4. [3D Mode] Optimize the thumb performance of Leap Motion tracking;

Note: Whether it's a vrm model or a vup model converted from a pmx model or fbx model, the avatar's thumb will no longer be distorted or stretched when using Leap Motion capture.

**

5. [3D Mode] Optimize Xsens motion capture;

  1. [3D mode] Manus hand capture has been supported;

  2. [2D Mode] Support using custom emojis during using face tracking, and the final effect is the superposition of the two;

    Note: During face tracking, you can switch between custom emojis or restore the emoji to the default (that is, use face tracking only).

  3. [2D Mode] Fix the bug that the display2d window can't load the model when the 2D mode is started;

  4. Fix other known bugs;

