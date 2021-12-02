 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Intravenous update for 2 December 2021

Game patch 1.2.13

Share · View all patches · Build 7814909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This update fixes a crash and a couple of bugs that people have reported recently.

Version 1.2.13:

  • fixed a crash that could occur in some circumstances when remapping controller keys
  • fixed the player becoming unable to interact with objects if the player started a melee attack, but interrupted it with a back choke/kill
  • fixed being able to perform a back choke while performing a melee attack

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed files in this update

Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.