Game patch 1.2.13

This update fixes a crash and a couple of bugs that people have reported recently.
Version 1.2.13:
- fixed a crash that could occur in some circumstances when remapping controller keys
- fixed the player becoming unable to interact with objects if the player started a melee attack, but interrupted it with a back choke/kill
- fixed being able to perform a back choke while performing a melee attack
