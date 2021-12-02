Wartales Hotfix #1 now live!

We have today released a hotfix addressing some of the more prominent issues reported since yesterdays launch, check out the contents of this update below.
Update version 1.11896:
- Fixed some sound issues that could cause the game to crash or sound to stop
- The first time you launch the game, it will be in borderless, this will avoid resolution issues. (If you have already started the game, you can delete the file "prefs.sav" in the game folder.)
- Fixed a crash when you use a movement skill outside the limits of the battle
- Fixed a battle lock with "Terror" status
- Fixed a crash during fishing
Thank you all for your feedback and help in identifying these issues. We're hard at work ploughing through your feedback and putting together fixes for anything we've missed in this update, stay tuned for more!
- Shiro Games
