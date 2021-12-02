 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wartales update for 2 December 2021

Wartales Hotfix #1 now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7814875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have today released a hotfix addressing some of the more prominent issues reported since yesterdays launch, check out the contents of this update below.

Update version 1.11896:

  • Fixed some sound issues that could cause the game to crash or sound to stop
  • The first time you launch the game, it will be in borderless, this will avoid resolution issues. (If you have already started the game, you can delete the file "prefs.sav" in the game folder.)
  • Fixed a crash when you use a movement skill outside the limits of the battle
  • Fixed a battle lock with "Terror" status
  • Fixed a crash during fishing

Thank you all for your feedback and help in identifying these issues. We're hard at work ploughing through your feedback and putting together fixes for anything we've missed in this update, stay tuned for more!

  • Shiro Games

Changed files in this update

Wartales Content Depot 1527951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.