Hi Dragoneers, less than one hour left before the game releases. For those of you who purchased a Founder's pack (thank you 🙏 ), you'll be able to redeem your Discord role code on your in-game profile. Cick on the "Discord" button to copy the code. You can then send it by private message to our Discord bot called "Phantom" by using the command !gift [YourGiftCode] to obtain the role(s) associated with the Founder's Pack you chose!
Century: Age of Ashes update for 2 December 2021
Founder's Packs : How to redeem your Discord Role
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update