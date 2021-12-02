 Skip to content

Century: Age of Ashes update for 2 December 2021

Founder's Packs : How to redeem your Discord Role

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Dragoneers, less than one hour left before the game releases. For those of you who purchased a Founder's pack (thank you 🙏 ), you'll be able to redeem your Discord role code on your in-game profile. Cick on the "Discord" button to copy the code. You can then send it by private message to our Discord bot called "Phantom" by using the command !gift [YourGiftCode] to obtain the role(s) associated with the Founder's Pack you chose!

