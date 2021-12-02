Server is Now Open. With #Patch33, improvements and fixes have been made. The details are as follows:
- The chants of the players who had died and left the game lingered in front of Altar.
- Sticker page stuck while the player dies
- When Specter's shell barrier hits the Holy String trap, but the aura is still shown as visible.
- Ritual status not updating
- The status of the Ritual does not change color.
- Specter Belle's Warp stuck at the hole of the swamp map.
- Fix Bug so Survivors aren't able to hide under the stairs of Abandoned Hospital Building B
Players who have investigated and found bugs or other problems, are able to notify the work team directly via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com. By specifying the topic of your problem in the email header, such as [bug] [lost item] along with attaching a picture or description of the problem.
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ใน #Patch33 นี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
- เสียงสวดมนต์ของผู้เล่นที่ตายและออกจากเกมไปแล้วค้างอยู่หน้าพิธี
- หน้าสติ๊กเกอร์ค้าง ขณะที่ผู้เล่นตายพอดี
- ผีเปิดเกราะชนสายสิญจน์แล้วแต่ขึ้นออร่าถูกมองเห็น
- สถานะพิธีไม่อัปเดต
- สถานะพิธีไม่เปลี่ยนสี
- ผีเบลวาร์ปติดจุดกระโดด ด่านหนองน้ำ
- แก้ไขไม่ให้ผู้รอดชีวิตแอบใต้บันได ด่านโรงพยาบาลตึก B
สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
