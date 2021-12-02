 Skip to content

Dyson Sphere Program update for 2 December 2021

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.8.23.9989

Patch Notes 0.8.23.9989

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, engineers!

Here is the very first patch in December. Let's see what's going on in this patch:

[Version 0.8.23.9989]

Features:

  • Now you can set the color of the Traffic Monitor.

Change:

  • Partially solved the problem of the Conveyor Belt not running at full capacity (modified the upper limit of Sortor's unload pushing mechanism from 48 cargoes to 288 cargoes)

Bugfix:

  • Fixed the bug that the planet atmosphere color was not rendered correctly in Planet View (M) and in the prologue.
  • Fixed the bug that pop-click may appeared when the speaker ends its playing.
  • Fixed the bug that the numbers in the product icon of Mining Machine were displayed incorrectly.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!

