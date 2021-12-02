Patch v1.12 is now live

Hello,
Bit late, but Patch 1.12 is now live, and here are some of the changes that it brings:
- Added Continue button in Main Menu to load players exactly where they left off;
- Improvements to tutorial at the beginning of the game;
- UI improvements, mostly through color schemes;
- Multiple gameplay improvements through some of the missions;
- Mouse cursor has crosshair indicator now when hovering over an enemy ship;
- Fixed the repair frigate functionality;
- Can now bulk attack energy surge enemies in hyperspace mission;
- Multiple bug fixes, including more mineral extractor fixes.
Changed files in this update