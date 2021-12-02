 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Path Of Aurora update for 2 December 2021

Patch v1.12 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 7814347 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Bit late, but Patch 1.12 is now live, and here are some of the changes that it brings:

  • Added Continue button in Main Menu to load players exactly where they left off;
  • Improvements to tutorial at the beginning of the game;
  • UI improvements, mostly through color schemes;
  • Multiple gameplay improvements through some of the missions;
  • Mouse cursor has crosshair indicator now when hovering over an enemy ship;
  • Fixed the repair frigate functionality;
  • Can now bulk attack energy surge enemies in hyperspace mission;
  • Multiple bug fixes, including more mineral extractor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Path Of Aurora Content Depot 1122921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.