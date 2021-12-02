299/5000 2021/12/2 5:00 updated and adjusted

-
Fix the error crash bug caused by the - Spirit spring symbol
Fix - Unlimited refresh of in-game stores via SL
Fixed - Astrologers cannot correctly read divination messages
Fixed - Spirit beast location bug
Fixed - Character skill level abnormal upgrade bug
Tweaked - Slightly increased the probability of hidden treasures appearing, and now multiple hidden treasures can exist at the same time
Adjustment - Roads are too narrow on both sides of Birdland
Adjustments - The entrance animation of the Fish Cave in the Imperial Zoo
Added - an anti-freeze feature (used within the ESC key)
Add -ESC time pause
Add - Adds skills to upgrade experience progress
Added - Added the hidden treasure dissipate and hidden treasure time tooltip
Official group number: 756815440
