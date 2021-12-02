 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 2 December 2021

299/5000 2021/12/2 5:00 updated and adjusted

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fix the error crash bug caused by the - Spirit spring symbol

  2. Fix - Unlimited refresh of in-game stores via SL

  3. Fixed - Astrologers cannot correctly read divination messages

  4. Fixed - Spirit beast location bug

  5. Fixed - Character skill level abnormal upgrade bug

  6. Tweaked - Slightly increased the probability of hidden treasures appearing, and now multiple hidden treasures can exist at the same time

  7. Adjustment - Roads are too narrow on both sides of Birdland

  8. Adjustments - The entrance animation of the Fish Cave in the Imperial Zoo

  9. Added - an anti-freeze feature (used within the ESC key)

  10. Add -ESC time pause

  11. Add - Adds skills to upgrade experience progress

  12. Added - Added the hidden treasure dissipate and hidden treasure time tooltip

