New Language Addon Available

みなさん、こんにちは！
We've got new language patch in the town!
its Japanese "日本語"
Thank you for the Japanese language provider,
to be known as "Mioda" for providing us the language.
You are awesome~!
To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!
Attention! Some items may appear in English until you restart the level / game.
If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Notify me about it.
Patch Note Number 7.1
- Fixed sorting and weapon naming status to be able to translated into different language.
FOLLOW XENOAISAM STUDIO
For tiny news / update / something
Discord : https://discord.gg/NddQqDt
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/xenoaisamstudio/
You guys can join the Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Group Page if didnt join yet:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1758950
Also you can join the chat for instant talk, anything;
https://s.team/chat/EhYakb0C
Changed files in this update