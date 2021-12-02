 Skip to content

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 2 December 2021

New Language Addon Available

Patchnotes via Steam Community

みなさん、こんにちは！

We've got new language patch in the town!

its Japanese "日本語"









Thank you for the Japanese language provider,

to be known as "Mioda" for providing us the language.

You are awesome~!

To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!

Attention! Some items may appear in English until you restart the level / game.

If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Notify me about it.

Patch Note Number 7.1

  • Fixed sorting and weapon naming status to be able to translated into different language.

