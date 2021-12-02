Early Access Hotfix #4

ARCTIC HOTFIX
Gameplay changes:
- Added Blizzard Hazard to Arctic (Developer notice: "Find a warm place as soon as possible!").
- Fishing Net POI chest loot drop provides Arctic specific loot.
- Falling Icicle damage reduced by 30%.
- Snow ray gun damage increased.
General Bugfixes
- Fixed saw blade launcher projectile collision.
- Fixed vulnerability of Arctic Boss’ tentacles.
- Golden Bean is easily grabbable now, after defeating Arctic Boss.
- Fixed treehouse items position in the lockers.
- Fixed Rotary Crossbow ice magazine texture.
- Fixed damage of Big Snowball to player.
- Fixed cold visual effect of Ice Flower.
- Fixed Arctic balloon spawner positions.
- Fixed enemy hit effect flashing inconsistently.
- Fixed Ice Pistol spawn stack size.
Audio
- Optimized sound effects when fighting against the Arctic Boss.
- Fixed Fljúga's flying sound keep playing after death.
- Added Memory Island opening chamber sound.
- Added new sound effects to player jump.
- Added chest opening sound effects.
- Added sound effects to Falling Icicle.
- Added new attack sound effect to Ugla.
Changed files in this update