[NOW AVAILABLE] Hot Road Gears

Hot Road Gears Advanced Mystery Box
- Hot Road Gears Mystery Box x1 | Price: 400 GC
- Hot Road Gears Mystery Box x5 | Price: 1,600 GC
- Hot Road Gears Mystery Box x10 | Price: 3,600 GC
NOTE: If you buy the x10, 1 permanent item is guaranteed.
You can get 1, 7, 30, 90 Days, or Permanent versions of Hot Road Helmet, Hot Road Vest, or Hot Road Backpack.
Hot Road Gears Package
Price: 4,500 GC
Get Permanent version of the following weapons when you buy this package.
- Hot Road Helmet
- Hot Road Vest
- Hot Road Backpack
