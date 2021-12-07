 Skip to content

The Boogie Man update for 7 December 2021

New Patch Update

The following changes have been made in this patch.

  • Fixed a bug where some voice lines were not playing.
  • Assorted text and overflow fixes.

Thank you for your continued support!

