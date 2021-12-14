 Skip to content

The Hanged Man update for 14 December 2021

Update: Added "Voice" to the settings menu

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing THE HANGED MAN.

This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.

The following changes have been made in this patch.

  • Added "Voice" to the settings menu.

Again, thank you for your continued support.

