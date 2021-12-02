Beta Update - v0.1.3-beta

Hello,
This update contains many minor ui improvements and some changes that affect game diffuculty.
All details are below.
Thanks for playing the game!
Changelog
Notable
- Ui; Added tooltip messages to cycle status messages.
- Ui; Added information about which cycle status affected grow meter positively or negatively.
- Ui; Added 3D range of job providers to the structure details.
- Game; It is easier to build offices now.
- Game; Industrial production is increased.
Minor
- Ui; Steam achievement notification popup moved to the top right corner.
- Ui; Added default map view mode button.
- Ui; Fixed that completed objective "Ok" button was not readable.
- Ui; Esc key switches to default map mode.
- Ui; Esc key closes structure details.
- Ui; Esc key cancels marking drag.
- Ui; Now camera can be rotated using Q and E keys.
- Ui; Structure details are closed on second click on the structure.
- Ui; Structure details are closed on click panel.
- Ui; Changed disabled buttons color.
- Ui; Added shortcut keys for map modes.
- Ui; Updated controls page.
- Ui; Hint message font is bigger now.
- Ui; Updated hint messages.
- Ui; Updated objective panel and popup.
- Ui; Fixed a bug that when game is over, displayed cycle status messages was outdated.
- Ui; Your record at leaderboard is highlighted differently depends on is it updated or old record.
- Ui; Added game version info to leaderboard records.
- Game; Increased road and residential zone operation possibility.
- Game; Added some constraints for industry buildings to prevent spammed industry zone.
- Game; Limited the number of buildings can be constructed in one cycle.
- Game; Optimized building construction internals.
Changed files in this update