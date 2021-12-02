 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The City Must Grow update for 2 December 2021

Beta Update - v0.1.3-beta

Share · View all patches · Build 7813403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This update contains many minor ui improvements and some changes that affect game diffuculty.

All details are below.

Thanks for playing the game!

Changelog

Notable

  • Ui; Added tooltip messages to cycle status messages.
  • Ui; Added information about which cycle status affected grow meter positively or negatively.
  • Ui; Added 3D range of job providers to the structure details.
  • Game; It is easier to build offices now.
  • Game; Industrial production is increased.

Minor

  • Ui; Steam achievement notification popup moved to the top right corner.
  • Ui; Added default map view mode button.
  • Ui; Fixed that completed objective "Ok" button was not readable.
  • Ui; Esc key switches to default map mode.
  • Ui; Esc key closes structure details.
  • Ui; Esc key cancels marking drag.
  • Ui; Now camera can be rotated using Q and E keys.
  • Ui; Structure details are closed on second click on the structure.
  • Ui; Structure details are closed on click panel.
  • Ui; Changed disabled buttons color.
  • Ui; Added shortcut keys for map modes.
  • Ui; Updated controls page.
  • Ui; Hint message font is bigger now.
  • Ui; Updated hint messages.
  • Ui; Updated objective panel and popup.
  • Ui; Fixed a bug that when game is over, displayed cycle status messages was outdated.
  • Ui; Your record at leaderboard is highlighted differently depends on is it updated or old record.
  • Ui; Added game version info to leaderboard records.
  • Game; Increased road and residential zone operation possibility.
  • Game; Added some constraints for industry buildings to prevent spammed industry zone.
  • Game; Limited the number of buildings can be constructed in one cycle.
  • Game; Optimized building construction internals.

Changed files in this update

The City Must Grow Depot - Common Depot 1771731
  • Loading history…
The City Must Grow Depot - Linux Only Depot 1771732
  • Loading history…
The City Must Grow Depot - Windows Only Depot 1771733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.