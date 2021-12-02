 Skip to content

Shadow Arena update for 2 December 2021

December Attendance Event!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

♫ Oh, the weather outside is frightful,

But the Arena is so delightful ♫~

Join us in Shadow Arena this month

and receive abundant rewards! (´∀｀*)☆

December Attendance Event!

■ Event Period

  • December 2, 2021 (Thursday) after maintenance – December 30, 2021 (Thursday) before maintenance

■ Daily Attendance Reward

  • Go to Menu (ESC) → [Login Rewards] to check the attendance rewards. The rewards will be sent to your 'Storage' when you log in.

■ See details of items contained in box.

■ Razer Prize

[table][tr][td]

Razer Keyboard (1 Winner)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard

[/td][/tr][/table]

■ Draw Prize

[table][tr][td]

Shadow Arena Tumbler (5 Winners)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Shadow Arena Tumbler

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Shadow Arena Mouse Pad (5 Winners)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Shadow Arena Mouse Pad

[/td][/tr][/table]

  • You will automatically enter the draw for the [Razer Keyboard] when you obtain the ‘[Event] Razer Ticket’.
  • You will automatically enter the draw for ‘[Shadow Arena Tumbler]’ and ‘[Shadow Arena Mouse Pad]’ when you obtain ‘[Event] Ticket’.
  • Players with [Event] Razer Ticket and [Event] Ticket from all servers will be selected through a draw. However, you cannot choose which prize to get with the draw ticket.
  • If you obtained the ticket from multiple server, you will participate in the event based on the server which you first received the ticket from.
  • All Images shown above are for illustration purposes only. The actual product may vary.

※ Winners for prize will be announced within 2 weeks after the event ends.

※ Additional Notices

[Prize Merchandise Winners]

  • The winner cannot choose the specific details of the prize such as color and it will be sent out randomly.
  • Prize will not be sent if you do not submit the Personal Information Collection & Usage within the submission period as you will be deemed to have waived your intention to collect the prize.
  • Details on prize delivery will be announced through the winner announcement notice.
  • Event prizes are subject to change without any prior notice to goods of equal and/or similar value.
  • Your rewards may not be transferred to others, and your prize cannot be exchanged for money or other merchandise of the same value.

[All]

  • Items and Rewards that have been used cannot be retrieved.
  • [Event] Razer Ticket and [Event] Ticket items will be deleted during the December 30th, (Thu) 2021 maintenance.
  • Pearl Abyss reserves the right to change or cancel the event depending on circumstances. If changes are made, they can be found on this event page.
  • Participating in the event using inappropriate methods will result in a cancellation/retrieval of your reward and restriction from the game.
  • If you have any other questions or concerns related to the event, please contact us via [Support].
  • Any matters not listed on this page will follow the [Shadow Arena Event Rules].

